Registration date for MBBS-BDS extended; AYUSH admission schedule out

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The State Common Entrance Test (SCETC) has extended the last date of registration for the different health science courses including MBBS and BDS, up to July 31.

It may be noted that registration for the medical courses began on July 24 and its last date was July 29. But, aspiring candidates faced technical glitches and other issues while filling the application form. So, they requested the Cell for an extension in the registration process date. The CET Cell, the Competent Authority, has decided to extend the date of registration for MBBS/BDS course up to July 31.

Those who have qualified National Eligibility cum Entrance Test-undergraduate (NEET)-2023 are eligible for the courses.

The provisional merit list will be announced on August first against earlier July 31. The candidates will be able to fill the preference form between August 1 and 3 for MBBS and BDS. The selection list for the Centralised Admission Process (CAP) round-I will be displayed on August 4. The selected aspirants will have to physically join and fill the status retention form at the institute from August 5 to 9

Registration for AYUSH to begin

Also, those candidates who want to apply only for AYUSH or allied courses can register themselves in the second phase of registration.

The online registration for BAMS, BHMS, BUMS, BPTH, BOTH, BASLP and B (P and O) can be done from August 4 to 9. However, these candidates will not be considered for MBBS/BDS courses for CAP-round 1 and 2. The provisional merit list of the registered candidates will be displayed on August 13.