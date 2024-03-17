Registration date for MH-Nursing CET extended

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The online registration date for Maharashtra Nursing Common Entrance Test Cell (MH-Nursing-CET)-2024 was extended for the second time.

It may be noted that the registration for the test started on February 9 and its last date was February 29. The date was extended up to March 15 for the first time.

However, the CET Cell office has received requests from candidates and parents regarding an extension for registration. Hence, considering the academic interest of the candidates, State CET Cell has decided to give a second extension for online registration up to March 31. The question will be set on the whole syllabus of standard XII of Physics, Chemistry, Biology and English subjects and Nursing Aptitude.

The test will consist of 5 5-question papers of Multiple Choice Question (MCQ) and each paper will be of 20 marks.

Those who qualify for the test will be eligible for the admission to the first year of BSc-Nursing and, first year of Auxiliary Nursing and Midwifery (ANM)) and General Nursing and Midwifery (GNM) courses for the academic year 2024-25.

Subject--No MCQ-----Marksper question---total

Aptitude----20-------------1---------------------20

Physics------20------------1---------------------20

Chemistry---20------------1---------------------20

Biology------20-----------1----------------------20

English-------20-----------1---------------------20

Total--------100----------1--------------------- 100