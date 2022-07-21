Registration date for post-HSC Poly courses extended for 2nd time

Aurangabad, July 21:

The Directorate of Technical Education (DTE) extended the last date of registration up to July 22 for post-HSC polytechnic courses admissions for the Academic Year 2022-23 for the second time.

The HSC passed candidates can take admission to diploma technical courses in Pharmacy, Surface Coating Technology and Hotel Management and Catering Technology. Aspirants can register online and upload the required documents up to July 22. The last day of documents verification and confirmation of the application form is coming Friday.

The verification and confirmation of the application form can be done offline or online mode.

Those who opt for offline mode will have to visit Facilitation Centres while online verification, one can do it by sitting at home through e-Scrutiny mode. The date was extended twice. The registration began on June 9 and its last date was July 8. The date was extended up to July 15 for the first time.

Following the requests from the students, the date was extended up to July 22 for the second time. The provisional merit list will be released on July 24. The candidates can submit the grievance about the list up to July 26. The final merit list will be released on July 27.