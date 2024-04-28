Registration for BCA, BBA, BMS, BBM-CET extended 2nd time

It may be noted that the State government decided to conduct the common entrance test for the four undergraduate courses in computer application and business management first time in the State following the orders of the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE).

The registration started on March 21 while its last date was April 11. The registration date was extended first time up to April 18. With the third extension, students can register up to April 30. Until last year, there was no entrance examination for admission to these courses.

Since the Government adopted the AICTE instructions, the admissions to the UG courses in computer application and business management would be done on the basis of the CET only.

Box

Exam schedule

The CET of B.BCA, BBA. BMS and BBM-2024, MBA-integrated and MCA-integrated will be conducted by the State Common Entrance Test Cell in the different parts of the State from May 27 to 29. Earlier, the MCA and MBA CETs were held separately while the entrance tests were included in the UG entrance tests. The Cell urged the aspirants to go through the information brochure before applying for the test.