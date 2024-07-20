Registration for BFA admissions commenced

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The State Common Entrance Test Cell (SCETC) has started online registration for the Bachelor of Fine Art (BFA) for the academic year 2024-25.

The last date for online application submission and uploading of required documents by the candidate for admission on the website is July 25. The aspirants will have to do document verification and confirmation of the application form for admission on before July 26 (up to 5.30 pm)

Box

All types of candidates aspiring for admission under CAP seats should register himself/herself online, scan and upload documents, and complete the procedure of original document verification by visiting the physical scrutiny centre in person, otherwise, their names will not be included in the admission process.

-- Those who have passed the HSC examination from the State Board in any stream with at least 45 per cent marks and obtained non-zero scores in the entrance test are eligible to apply for the course

--Candidates who have registered as a reserved category, PWD, orphan and transgender candidate but are unable to produce a required certificate for reservation claim during the physical documents verification stage will have to pay a difference of fee of Rs 500 online mode only.

Box

Scrutiny Centers

There are 10 Scrutiny Centers in the State including the Government College of Art and Design (Chatrapati Sambhaji Nagar) for the verification of documents.