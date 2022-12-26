Registration for boot camp gets good response from startups

Aurangabad: The registration for the ‘Ignition 1.0’ boot camp to be conducted by the Atal Incubation Centre (AIC) of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (Bamu) from December 28 to 30 has received a good response from the startups.

The AIC invited online applications from startups and students with a focus on five sectors-- Social Innovation, Rural-based Startups, Clean Energy, Electric Vehicles and Solar, until December 25.

More than 100 startups and students registered during the last few days. The selected startup will be provided free incubation support for one year. There will be a demo on the first day, while 'Ideathon Challenge' will be on the second day and startups will be selected on the final day.