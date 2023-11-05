Registration for CETE begins

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has started registration for the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET). The last date of online registration is November 23. The test will be conducted in 20 languages in 135 cities all over the country on January 21, 2024.

Detailed information about the examination, syllabus, languages, eligibility criteria, examination fee, and examination cities was given in the information bulletin. The CBSE requested the aspiring candidates to download in information bulletin from the official portal before applying.

Structure of test

All questions in CTET will be Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs), with four alternatives out of which one answer will be most appropriate. Each carries one mark and there will be no negative marking. There will be two papers on CTET.

1. Paper I will be for a person who intends to be a teacher for classes I to V.

2. Paper II will be for a person who intends to be a teacher for classes VI to VIII.

Schedule & mode of exams

The registration fee for one paper is Rs 1000 for general category students while for two papers, it is Rs 1200.

Paper no--------date of exam----------time duration

Paper-II--------January 21, 2024 -----9.30 am to 12 noon

Paper-I---------January 21,2024-----2 pm to 4.30 pm

5 sections in each paper

Each paper has five sections based on different topics and there are 30 questions in each of them. The topics are as follows; Child Development and Pedagogy, Language and Language II (all the subjects compulsory for each paper) while Mathematics and Environmental Studies (both for the first paper) and Mathematics and Science (for Mathematics and Science teachers) or Social Studies/Social Science (for the second paper).