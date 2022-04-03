Registration for fine art course CET begins

Aurangabad, April 3:

The State Common Entrance Test Cell (SCETC) started online registration for MAH AAC CET-2022, the entrance examination to be conducted for the admissions to the professional course- Bachelor of Fine Art (BFA)-for the academic year 2022-23.

The last date of registration and confirmation of the application form is April 15. With a late of Rs 500, aspirants can apply between April 16 and 22. The candidates can pay the fees online up to April 22. The selection of CET centre for practical examination after fees payment can be done up to April 22.

All the candidates who passed or appearing at thequalifyingexamination (12th standard or its equivalent examination) with English as a language subject and score a minimum aggregate mark of 45 per cent (40 per cent for the reserved category) are eligible for appearing for the examination. There is no age limit for admission and appearing to test. The Cell will be held at the various examination centres within the State.

Schedule and test design

The AAC-CET2022 will consistof three practical papers each paper is of 50 marks and one objective type theory online paper which is of 40 marks.

Paper------------------Subject--------------------questions----marks---------TotalMarks

Paper------I------- Design Practical--------- 1-------------------50------------ 50

Paper--------II ---Object Drawing--------1-------------------50------------- 50

Paper---------III Memory Drawing----- 1------------------- 50------------ 50

Paper---------IV General Knowledge--- 40-------------------1------------- 40