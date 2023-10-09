Registration for HSC exams-2024 begins

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The Maharashtra Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) has started online registration for the HSC examinations to be held in February-March 2024.

It may be noted that the MSBSHSE has announced the dates of the 12th examination in August. The students of HSC will appear for their examination between February 21 and March 19, 2024, in the nine divisions of the Board simultaneously, including Latur, Mumbai, Pune, Nagpur, Nashik, Aurangabad and Amravati. The examinations will be conducted in two shifts-morning and afternoon.

Meanwhile, candidates who are regulars, repeaters, seeking class improvement scheme benefits, and appearing privately can apply online on the link (www.mahahsscboard.in) for the HSC (general, vocational steams) examinations through the ‘saral database.’ The last date for applying is November 6.

The colleges will have to pay fees through RTGS or NEFT and submit the receipt and pre-list of students to the divisional office.

The Board will make available the pre-list to the colleges which will take the signature of the students to confirm their details filled in the application form.

The higher secondary schools and junior colleges will have to provide facilities for online registration. The MSBSHSE instructed the junior colleges to get filled the students' application form on the basis of the ‘saral database.’