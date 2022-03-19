Registration for MCA, MBA CET begins

Aurangabad, March 19:

The online registration process for the common entrance test (CET) to be conducted for the admissions to Master of Computer Application (MCA) and Master of Business Administration (MBA) has begun.

The State Common Entrance Test Cell (SCET) conducts the CET and implements a centralised admission process (CAP) for postgraduate professional courses in Computer Application (MCA) and Business Administration. The last date of registration is April 7.

Those who qualify the CET will be eligible for admissions for the academic year 2022-23. On successful payment of the application fee, a confirmation of the same will be displayed online. Candidates will have to print the receipt for future references. After successful payment of fees, candidates should take the printout of the online application form.

Box

2.42 pc seats remained vacant in MCA, 20 pc in MBA

The MCA course received a good response for the academic year 2020-21. There were just 2.42 per cent of seats were vacant during the last academic year. A total of 8,714 seats were available last year while 8,503 of them were filled. Only 211 seats remained vacant. Around 20 per cent seats remained vacant for MBA last year.

Box

Instructions for candidates

-- A valid mobile number and email ID is required for the registration of the user in the system.

-- Photograph and signature -scanned copy of the photograph in JPEG format maximum size 50kb.

--Candidate should note down the application number and the password in the diary.

--Candidate is advised not to disclose or share their password with anybody.

--Students should read the instructions while filling the application form