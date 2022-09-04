Registration for Merit-Cum-Means scholarship begins

Aurangabad, Sept 4:

The online registration for Merit-Cum-Means (MCM) scholarship for minority students has started across the State for the academic year 2022-23.

The students belonging to Muslim, Buddhist, Christian, Sikh, Parsi and Jain who are pursuing undergraduate and postgraduate professional courses can apply for the scholarship.

The annual income from both parents of a student should be less than Rs 2.50 lakh. A selected student who stays at the hostel gets Rs 30,000 (including a 10,000 maintenance allowance) yearly scholarship while for a day scholar it is Rs 25,000.

The last date of registration and renewal is October 31 while colleges will have to approve it by November 15.

For details, one may visit the portal (www.minorityaffairs.gov.in or www.scholarships.gov.in). The Central Government will despot the scholarship to the candidate's bank account through Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT).

The colleges were asked to create awareness about the scholarship among students and display its information on the notice board.