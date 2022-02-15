Registration for MHT-CET 2022 begins

Aurangabad, Feb 15:

The State Common Entrance Test Cell (SCETC) has started online registration for MHT-CET-2022, the entrance examination to be conducted for admissions to professional courses in Engineering, Pharmacy and Agricultural for the academic year 2022-23.

The CET will be held at the various examination centres within and outside State. The last date of online submission and confirmation of the application form is March 31. With a late fee, registration can be done between April 1 to 7. No late fee will be charged for the registration of the test carried out up to March 31, 2022. Students must go through the information brochure before filling the application form. The fee for general category candidates is Rs 800 while for reserved group aspirants it is Rs 600. A candidate who has passed or appeared for HSC is eligible to apply for the test.

Syllabus & marking scheme CET

The questions will be based on the syllabus of the State Council of Educational Research And Training,

Approximately 20 per cent weightage will be given to standard XI curriculum while there is 80 percent weightage to

12th standard syllabus in setting the question paper. There will be no negative marking, however, the difficulty level will be at par with the JEE (Main) for Mathematics, Physics, Chemistry and the difficulty level for Biology will be at par with NEET. The questions will be mainly application based. The test will consist of three question papers of Multiple Choice Questions (MCQ) and each paper will be

of 100 marks. The names of the papers are Mathematics (100 marks, Physics and Chemistry (both 100 marks) and Biology (100 marks).

Instructions for aspirants

--Reserved category candidate must possess valid documents like caste and validity certificate.

--candidate should verify the application before finally submitting and making payment.

--Candidates should use their active e-mail ID and mobile number for the registration of MHT CET

--No editing is allowed in the application form once submitted, hence candidates should verify the filled in details before making payment.

--Candidate can use only one mobile no and e-mail ID for one application form.