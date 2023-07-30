Registration for Narayana Scholastic Aptitude Test begins

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:The Narayana Educational Institutions has started registration for the 18th edition of the Narayana Scholastic Aptitude Test (NSAT 2023).

Dr Vishal Ladniya, the director of Narayana IIT JEE/NEET/Foundation Academy, said that the students from class 7th to 11th (Sci) can compete at the national level by testing their knowledge, critical thinking skills, and problem-solving abilities among their peer group.

NSAT offers cash awards of over Rs 1 crore.

The examination will be conducted in both online and offline modes. The students can take the test in offline mode from October 1 to 28, 2923 while the online examination will be conducted from October 8 to 12.

For details, one may visit contact on mobile ( 9372233936/ 37/38) or visit the website (nsat.narayanagroup.com). He appealed to the students of Marathwada, Khandesh and Vidarbha Region of the state to apply for the scholarship. Abdul Hannan, Prashant Shukla, Durgesh Singh and others were present at the briefing.