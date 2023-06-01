Registration for poly admission begins

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The online registration for the post-SSC polytechnic admissions for the academic year 2023-24 began on Thursday. The last date for confirmation of admissions and document verification is June 21.

The registration fee for the general group candidates is Rs 400 (Rs 300 for the reserved category) students. The candidates will have two options for document verification. The first option is e-scrutiny in which candidates fill online application form and upload the required documents from any computer from anywhere.

For the Physical scrutiny mode selected by the candidates, they will have to visit the Facilitation Center (FCs) along with the required documents as per the allotted time slot. The provisional merit list will be displayed on June 23. Those who have any grievance related to the list can submit it between June 24 and 27. The final merit list will be released on June 29.

Box

46 FC in region

The DTE appointed 328 Facilitation Centres across the State to help students in the polytechnic admission process. Of them, 48 are in the eight districts of Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar. FC at Government polytechnics in the region are as follows;

--Government Polytechnic, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

-Government Polytechnic, Beed

--Government Polytechnic, Hingoli

-Government Polytechnic, Ambad

-Government Polytechnic, Jalna - Nagewadi,

-- Puranmal Lahoti Government Polytechnic, Latur

-- Government Residential Women's Polytechnic, Latur - Barshi

-- Government Polytechnic, Nanded

-- Government Polytechnic, Dharashiv

--Government Polytechnic, Jintur -

Box

FCs in district

Besides, Government Polytechnics, the DTE also appointed private institutes as FC in the district.

Their names are as follows;

--Shree Yash Pratishthan, Shreeyash College of Engineering and

Technology,

--Shree Sai Samajik Vikas Sanstha, Nath Polytechnic

-- Gramodyogik Shikshan Mandal's Marathwada Institute Of

Technology, Rotegaon,

--Shree Bharavnath Nisarga Mandal, Diploma in Engineering and

Technology, Gevrai Tanda

-- Shiva Trust's Sharadchanraji Pawar Polytechnic College,

- Near Videocon- eed By Pass

-- CSMS Sansthas College Of Polytechnic, Kanchanwadi

-- Vinayakrao Patil Shikshan Prasarak Mandal, Institute Of

Engineering and Technology Kannad

-- Gramodyogik Shikshan Mandal's Marathwada Institute of

Technology, Satara Village Rd.

--People Education Society's P.E.S. Polytechnic, Nagsenvan,

--Shri Sai Institute of Technology (Polytechnic), Chikalthana.