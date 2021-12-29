Registration process for MBBS, BDS courses to begin today’

Aurangabad, Dec 29:

The much-awaited admissions process for various health science courses including MBBS, BDS, will begin across the State on December 30.

It may be noted that the National Testing Agency (NTA) conducted the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET)-2021 for undergraduate courses like MBBS, BDS, BAMS, BHMS, BUMS and B Sc-Nursing and declared its result on November first.

The aspirants have been waiting for the commencement of the admission process in the State for the past two months.

Finally, the State Common Entrance Test Cell (SCETC) announced the admission notice last evening. The online registration for the courses will begin on December 30. The last date of registration and paying fee is January 5.

Aspirants can upload coloured scanned copies of original requisite documents on the portal up to January 6. The provisional merit list of registered candidates will be displayed on January 8.

Box

Instructions for medical aspirants

--The candidates should carefully read the information brochure before filling up the registration form.

--They should upload all the requisite original scanned documents

--It will be the sole responsibility of the candidate to upload all the necessary documents.

--They should also ascertain their eligibility for admission.

--The candidates were advised to download their scorecard containing NEET All India Rank (AIR) from the NTA website.

--Only AIR holders need to be filled in during the registration process.

-- Online registration form with all the relevant information is mandatory for admission to health science courses.