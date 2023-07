Rehana Anjum passes away

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

A resident of Kachiwada-Chelipura, Rehana Anjum w/o Mohammed Arif died of a brief illness recently. She was 51.

Her Namaz-e-Janaza was prayed at Kali Masjid in Shah Bazaar and the burial took place in Shahnoormiyan Dargah Qabrastan (in Osmanpura) on Tuesday.

She leaves behind her husband, two sons and one daughter.