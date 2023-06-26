Rehearsal of convocation held

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The dry run of the 63rd convocation ceremony of Dr Babsaheb Ambedkar Marathwada Univerity to be held on June 27 was conducted on Monday. All the officers, including Vice Chancellor Dr Pramod Yeole, were present.

Governor and chancellor of the universities Ramesh Bais will preside and secretary general of the Association of Indian Universities Dr Pankaj Mittal will be the chief guest for the event.

Degrees will be awarded to nearly 60,000 candidates who have passed undergraduate, and postgraduate courses in the academic year 2021-22 (both October-November and March-April sessions). Also, 291 candidates who completed research between November 19, 2022 to date will receive degrees with the hands of dignitaries.

ProVC Dr Shyam Shirasath, Registrar Dr Bhagwan Sakhle, deans Dr Bhalchandra Waykar, Dr Chetana Sonkamble, Dr Walmik Sarawade, Dr Prasant Amritkar, director of Board of Examinations and Evaluation Dr Bharti Gawali, Management Council members Kashinath Deodhar, Dr Gajanan Sanap, Dr Bharti Gore, Principal Dr Bharat Khandare, Dr Gautam Patil, Dr Ankush Kadam, Dr Ravikiran Sawant, Baswaraj Mangarule, Nitin Jadhav, Yogita Hoke Patil, Dattatray Bhange, director of Higher Education Dr Shailendra Deolankar, Joint Director Surendra Thakur will also grace the event.

Live webcasting

Director of Univeristy Network and Information Centre Dr Pravin Yannawar said that there will be live webcasting on the univeristy’s official website, Facebook page and Youtube channel.