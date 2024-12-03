Relatives take body to police commissioner

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The body of a young man who was stabbed to death after being called to settle an old dispute was brought directly to the office of the commissioner of police by his relatives and friends.

A crowd of hundreds of relatives entered the premises of the commissioner of police, creating a commotion suddenly.

The protesters demanded that the other accomplices of the two accused be arrested. The body was taken home after the Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) of the Crime Branch (CB) assured the protesters and persuaded them to take the body home. This incident happened on Tuesday afternoon.

It may be noted that Dinesh alias Bablu Parmanand More (Chetnagar, Harsul) was fatally stabbed with a knife in front of the open ground near Harsul Jail, on Monday afternoon. Dinesh was called on the pretext of settling an old dispute.

Based on a complaint lodged by Milind Dabhade, a murder case was registered at the Begumpura Police Station against the accused Ganesh alias Kunal Vinod Sonawane (28, Amber Hill, Jatwada Road) and Aniket alias Vicky Ramesh Gaikwad (24, Ektanagar).

The deceased's body was at the Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH). After the post-mortem on Tuesday morning, the relatives and friends brought the body directly to the Police Commissioner's office from the hospital, demanding that other accomplices of the two arrested accused be made co-accused in the case.

The relatives and friends parked an ambulance in front of the entrance of the CP office and staged a sit-in. ACP of the Crime Branch Subhash Bhujang held discussions with the crowd. After he assured them that all those involved in the incident would be arrested, the crowd left with the body.

The control room did not receive even basic information about such a large crowd heading to the Police Commissioner's office. Additionally, the GMCH officers did not communicate with the deceased's relatives properly, which led the protesters to go directly to the Police Commissioner’s office. Those present told this newspaper about it.

Box

Crime branch team arrested accused

After the murder incident, the accused were preparing to flee the city in a car. The Crime Branch team along with Begampura police received information about this. The teams of API Kashinath Mahandule and PSI Praveen Wagh arrested the accused Kunal alias Ganesh Sonawane and Aniket alias Vicky Gaikwad in Chikalthana and handed them over to Begampura police.

Box

Duo sent to Police Custody

Judicial Magistrate First-Class S B Patil on Tuesday remanded Aniket and Ganesh in police custody remand until December 7.

Assistant Public Prosecutor Uddhav Wagh requested the court for police custody remand, stating that the knife used in the crime needs to be recovered, the accomplices of the accused need to be arrested, and the reason behind the murder of the young man is yet to be investigated.