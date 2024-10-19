Released on bail, orders drugs the next day

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

The notorious criminal mother was released on bail just 15 days ago. After her release, she resumed selling narcotics. The NDPS team raided her house on Friday night and caught her with 76 bottles of intoxicating drugs.

Reshma Anjum Syed Ejaz (45, Kileark), the mother of notorious criminal Faizal Teja, resumed selling narcotics after her release on bail. Following instructions from Inspector Geeta Bagwade, the police team spotted a young man consuming an intoxicating drug on Friday, leading them to uncover her illegal activities. He revealed he had bought it from Reshma Anjum Sayed Ejaz. The team raided her house and found bottles worth Rs 13,000. The operation was conducted by Medical Inspector Anjali Mitkar, Sub-Inspector Amol Mhaske, and officers Lal Khan Pathan, Satish Jadhav, Sandipan Dharme, Mahesh Ugle, and Vijay Tribhuvan. Reshma was previously arrested on July 30 for a similar offence. She was released on bail 15 days ago. Her family members included Teja's brother-in-law and sister-in-law for drug trafficking occurred on August 18, and Teja is presently incarcerated.

"Drug Trade Unchecked"

Reshma Sayed and her family have been involved in the sale of narcotics. Despite the Begumpura police being aware, no action was taken. The station in charge and the investigating officers disregarded CP Pravin Pawar's show-cause notice, which was issued for failing to look into a prior offence. As a result, narcotics continue to be sold openly in the city.

In another operation, police arrested Sheikh Faheem Sheikh Akbar (24) while transporting 35 drug bottles for sale. Faheem ran a small betel leaf shop, but after seeing that a Rs 150 drug bottle was selling for Rs 400, he too got involved in the trade, according to the police.