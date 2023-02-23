Relief to MPSC aspirants as new syllabus to be implemented in 2025

Aurangabad: The aspirants of the Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) from the city heaved a sigh of relief on Thursday when it was announced that the new syllabus will be implemented in 2025.

It may be noted that the youths were confused as to when the new syllabus will be implemented, whether in 2023 or 2025.

The confusion was removed today by the MPSC announcing that the revised examination pattern and syllabus are to be adopted in 2025. A group of youths said that hundreds of aspirants agitated in Pune for the past few days because of confusion.

They welcomed the decision of following the old pattern in the current main examinations of civil engineering services, State forest and agriculture departments to be held in the current year.