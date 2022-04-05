Religious quiz competition held

Aurangabad, April 5:

A religious quiz competition was held by the Mahila Sanskrutik Samiti along with the Jain Mahila Mandal, Chandraprabhu Khandelwal Digambar Jain Mahila Mandal Hudco, Guru Sevika Mandal and Swasthi Group on behalf of the Mahavir Janmakalyanak Mahotsav Samiti at Rajabazar Jain temple on Tuesday.

In all 200 women participated in the competition. The quiz competition consisted of questions based on Jain Mahasati, Bhagwan Mahavir and Jain religion. Mandal president Nilesh Savalkar, working president Rajesh Mutha, Mangala Parekh, general secretary Nilesh Pahade, Sunita Kasliwal, Bharti Baghrecha, Meena Papdilwal, Karuna Sahuji and others were present.