Remembering sacrifice of martyrs main duty: Deelip Swami

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajiangar:

“The tricolour is the symbol of our freedom. It is our main duty to remember the martyrs who sacrificed their lives for this freedom. For this purpose, the campaign "Har Ghar Tiranga" is being implemented. It is the duty of each of us to participate in it,” said Deelip Swami, the district collector.

The 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign is being implemented in the district. So, the tricolour was distributed to all officials and employees in the collectorate office on this occasion.

District Collector Swami was speaking in a programme organised after the meeting.

Resident Deputy Collector Vinod Khirolkar, Deputy Collectors Prabhodaya Muley, Eknath Bangale and Dr Suchta Shinde, District Planning Officer Bharat Vayal, officials and employees of the Collectorate were present.

All officers and employees collected the national flag on the premises of the collector's office. Slogans like Bharat Mata Ki Jai, Vande Mataram and Har Ghar Triranga were raised. After this, the district collector guided all the officers and employees.

Swami said that the freedom we are enjoying today was not obtained easily as millions of people sacrificed for it. Prabhodaya Muley made an introductory speech.