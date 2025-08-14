Reminiscence of Independence Day: sharing memories

By Mehboob Inamdar

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The 79th Independence Day of the country will be celebrated on Friday (August 15). There are many differences between celebrations in the past and the present time. This newspaper spoke with some of the senior citizens and experts about the celebration and their memories related to Independence Day.

Box

Dr Giridhar Karajgaonkar (Veteran Surgeon, Yoga Expert): As a school and college student, it was mandatory for all to attend flag hoisting ceremonies on Independence and Republic Days and the national anthem daily. The surroundings were healthy at that time. This used to instil a feeling of patriotism and equality among youths. This used to make them think about doing something for the nation and society. I never missed flag hoisting and the national anthem during my journey, from schooling to the MBBS and MS courses.

However, today, the situation is different. For many, Independence Day is just means a holiday.

When I was appointed medical officer at a health centre, Shahgad near Jalna, in 1986-88. Three rooms of a Zilla Parishad school were provided for the health centre. The classes were held in the morning at the school. I remember, whenever I heard students singing the national anthem at school, I would stand at attention. This has enhanced my patriotism. This happened many times. Somebody informed me that the school headmaster gave this incident as an example of respect for the national anthem and the feeling of patriotism.

Box

Independence Day and Flag Hoisting

Dr K M Jadhav (Emeritus Prof, MGM University): We celebrate August 15 as Independence Day because the country truly got independence on this day in 1947 from British rule. Today, 78 years have passed since the country gained independence. In these 78 years, India has come a long way towards becoming autonomous, self-reliant and self-reliant. I was educated in the Marathi medium at a Nagar Parishad Zilla Parishad school. About 40-45 years ago, when Independence Day was celebrated in schools, the main event was the flag hoisting. For this, the flag hoisting program was conducted by eminent personalities who had participated in the freedom struggle as the main guests. At that time, there was unprecedented enthusiasm among students, teachers and parents. Everyone used to attend the flag hoisting program. After the flag hoisting, speeches were given by eminent personalities, which ignited the flame of patriotism in the minds of the students. Various patriotic songs were performed.

A morning procession was taken out in all the schools, which showed discipline and unity. Fruits and biscuits were given to the children to eat. Various competitions were organised. Overall, during my school life, flag hoisting and Independence Day had special importance and I cannot forget that day even today.

In recent times, flag hoisting is still done in schools and other government offices on the occasion of Independence Day. But there is no enthusiasm in it. The contribution made by the freedom fighters is not felt. It is seen as a formal part.

While celebrating Independence Day, there is a need to keep political discussions away and tell the real history of independence to the children.