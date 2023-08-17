Reminiscing the freedom at Maharashtra Public School

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The Independence Day was celebrated with patriotic fervour in the Maharashtra Public School (MPS). Former additional collector, president of MPS and chief guest Ashok Mundhe unfurled the national flag. Co-founder and trustee Nilakshi Ghuge and principal Ipsita Choudhury guided the students. Students presented patriotic songs, dances, recitations and speeches. The management felicitated the toppers of the CBSE Board Examination by awarding Suhas Memorial Award in memory of the founder Major G K Ghuge. The CBSE toppers Sandhya Rathod (96.2%), Mridula Muley (94.4%) and Vedant Pathade (94.2%) were given cash prizes. The teachers who achieved excellent results in X board exam and winners in sports events were also felicitated.