Remove ceiling built upon walkways in Connaught Market or face action?

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation (CSMC) administrator, G Sreekanth, has urged the shopkeepers to voluntarily remove the ceiling they had built upon the walkways, in front of their shops, in the Connaught Market, soon.

The municipal commissioner along with the members of the High Court-appointed committee visited the Cannaught Market and inspected the situation for three hours on Saturday.

The committee members Adv Uday Bopshetty, Adv Patil and Adv Phule were accompanied by the additional municipal commissioner Saurabh Joshi and deputy commissioner Savita Sonawane as well. They inspected all the shops and hotels situated on each road at Connaught Place Market.

During the visit, the municipal commissioner ordered the shopkeepers to remove the overhead ceilings made by them on the walkways (in front of their shops). He also ordered his subordinates to prepare a list of encroachments in the vicinity and initiate action against them for removal, soon.