Remove hanging wires from immersion procession route

Chhatrapati Sambhajiangar: Lord Ganesha’s main immersion procession starts every year from the city's deity Sansthan Ganapati. There are many hanging wires at several places on the route of the procession and this can cause an accident.

Administrator of Chhatrapati Sambhajiangar Municipal Corporation (CSMC) G Sreekanth warned that traders and citizens should remove the wires by themselves by September 15, otherwise, Municipal Corporation would take action.

The immersion procession starts from Sansthan Ganapati and immersion is done on the ground of Aurangpura. G Sreekanth and Deputy Commissioner of Police Nitin Bagate inspected the procession route on Friday evening. Earlier, the police and CSMC never inspected the immersion route. The officers started the inspection from Shahganj.

In the procession, big Ganpatis are on vehicles. So, there should not be any obstacles up to 15 to 20 feet on the main road. The officials saw pictures of wires hanging in City Chowk, Gulmandi and other areas.

The vehicle of a Ganesha mandal may come in contact with a wire and a crisis may arise.

Therefore, the concerned should remove the wire by September 15. The administrator warned that the CSMC would take action after this deadline.

Orders were given to remove the branches of some trees on the procession route. On Saturday, the park department of the municipality did the work of removing the branches.

It has been raining for the past few days. It has become difficult for the civic body to repair the tar road due to rain. The CSMC is ready to carry out repair work on the procession route if rain takes a break of one or two days. The officers said that the Corporation is trying to undertake this work as soon as possible.