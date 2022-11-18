Removing encroachments for laying pipeline may pose challenge for AMC, MJP

Aurangabad:

If the sources are to be believed, the Aurangabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) would have a tough time while removing encroachments for laying an independent water pipeline on the side of 100 feet wide road from Nakshatrawadi to Harsul T-Point.

Under the new water supply scheme, the MJP will construct two master balancing reservoirs (MBRs) at a height (in the hill) in Nakshatrawadi. These MBRs will supply water to different areas of the city through five separate pipelines (each of 2000 mm in size). It includes a pipeline from Nakshatrawadi to Harsul T-Point. Meanwhile, out of the two MBRs, the construction of one MBR of 50 lakh litres of water storage capacity has been completed and the work of another one is in progress. The work of a water treatment plant (WTP) is also underway. Accordingly, the marking process (near the side of the road) to lay a pipeline of 2000-1500 mm size width between Nakshatrawadi and Harsul T-point has been done.

According to sources,” The marking on route including Nakshatrawadi-Satara-Deolai, Shivajinagar Railway Crossing, Cidco N-2, N-3, Cidco Bus Stand, Jalgaon Road and Harsul T-Point has been done. It has been observed during the marking that there is a large number of houses and shops, apart from electricity poles, standing on the roadside. Hence to lay the pipeline, the whole property will not be demolished, instead, the portion of the property falling on the area required to lay the pipeline will be affected. To take over the possession of land to start the laying works, the AMC's anti-encroachment squad is expected to take action within 15 days.”

Poles-MJP responsibility

There are many electricity poles which will be relocated by the Maharashtra Jeevan Pradhikaran (MJP). It will have to make provision for the budget required for the relocation task, said the sources.