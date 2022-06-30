Renaming Aurangabad will be challenged in the Supreme Court

Mushtaq Ahmed: If you want, rename Beed as Sambhajinagar

Aurangabad, June 30:

The cabinet meeting held by the minority government on Wednesday is invalid and the renaming proposals approved in it are also invalid. It was an attempt to play vote politics. In fact, while the Sambhajinagar issue has been settled, it is now being taken up again. We are preparing to go to the apex court once again against this decision, said Mushtaq Ahmed, president of the Aurangabad-Osmanabad anti-renaming action committee, in a press conference here on Thursday.

He said that the name Aurangabad has a cultural context. Also, no one has ever asked for this name. Political parties want to play vote politics on this issue. There is no problem in naming a city like Beed as Sambhajinagar. Or the city growing around Aurangabad. It is a contempt of the Supreme Court to rename Aurangabad without following proper procedure. Asked if he would resign from the NCP on the issue, Ahmed said it was not necessary. We will continue our struggle while remaining in the party. He alleged that this was an attempt to create a rift between the two communities.

Activists from Osmanabad were also present for the conference. All of them have resigned from their respective party posts. Aurangabad city NCP president Khwaja Sharfoddin, Janata Dal leader Ajmal Khan, Congress minority wing Marathwada president Hamad Chaus, former corporator Mohsin Ahmed along with Ayub Patel, Masood Khan and others were present.