Renovation of Ambedkar law college building started

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The Dr Ambedkar Law College building renovation work was inaugurated by PES institution president Anandraj Ambedkar at Nagsenvan on Thursday.

This building was inaugurated by the then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi on February 24, 1976. Today this building has completed 47 years. The government has sanctioned a fund of Rs 2.27 crore for the renovation of this building. The president of the organization, Anandraj Ambedkar, expressed his hope that Dr Ambedkar Law College should work on the principals of Dr Babsaheb Ambedkar. Narrow-minded and self-serving people should leave Nagsenvan now. Executive engineer of public works department, Ashok Yerekar, secretary of the organization, Sanjeev Bodhankar, principal Dr DS Kamble, college professors, students, staff and dignitaries of the city were present.