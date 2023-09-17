Renovation work begins at Railway Station

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

The renovation work has been started at the Railway Station. The work like taking sanction of the work plan from the concerned departments and planning of work schedule has already begun in the first phase. The office at the old building will be shifted elsewhere and the physical work of demolition will begin, said the divisional manager of the South Central Railway, Nanded division, Niti Sarkar said.

She visited and inspected the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Railway Station on Sunday. She questioned the concerned officers about the water leaking from the roof of the station. She then issues directives regarding the repairing and cleanliness works at the station.

Sarkar said, the work order of the renovation work has been given and the concerned agency has started the initial works. Presently, the drawing sanction, office setup, and others are in progress. The actual work will start after the shifting of the office.