Renovation work of Sant Tukaram Natyagrah to be completed by yr-end

Chhatrapati Sambahjinagar: The renovation work of Sant Tukaram Natyagrah is being done through Smart City Project.

The administration of the Smart City project claimed that the renovation work of the auditorium would be completed by October 2023. Around Rs 10 crore are being spent on the work to bring back its past glory. The main work is of repairing the ceiling to stop leakages.

Project incharge Imran Khan said that the contracts for repair work of the sound system, construction and colouring were given.

He said that care was taken to ensure the proper distance between two chairs at Sant Tukaram Natyagrah. The width was increased for this. There will be an estimated more than 900 chairs. The chairs will be bought at Rs 1 crore.