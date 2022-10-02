Renuka Devi of Chaundala

Aurangabad is known as the district of goddesses. Every tehsil has a pilgrimage site of goddesses. One of these is the Chaundala village in Paithan Tehsil. Renuka Devi temple of Chaundala village is known as the Upa Peetha of Renuka Devi of Mahur Gad. This magnificent stone walled temple built on a vast landscape is the center of devotion for all. This magnificent temple has been built in the Hemadpanti style. A 50-feet-tall Deepmal on the outside attracts everyone's attention. The temple also has carved stone pillars. This village is famous for keeping its ancient traditions and culture alive. Renuka Devi's idol is smeared with vermillion. Every devotee gets overwhelmed after seeing the Goddess. This goddess is also the Kuldaivat of many families. Hence the devotees of the goddess who are settled all over the State come to Chaundala for darshan during the Navratri festival.

