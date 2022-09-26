Renukamata Temple in Cidco decorated for Navratri

Navratri festival will begin with Ghatasthapana

Aurangabad, Sept 25:

The Renukamata temple in Cidco N-9 popularly known as Pratimahoor among devotees is decked up to welcome devotees. Navratri celebrations will begin here on Monday morning at 7.30 am.

The temple is attractively illuminated for the Navratri festival. During the Navratri festival, the recitation of Durga Stotra, Navarna Mantra, Srisukta, Kunjika Stotra and bhajans puja will start at 9.30 am and 11.30 am. The women mandals will sing bhajans in the afternoon, followed by cultural programmes every evening.

A folk programme by Shaheer Ajinkya Lingayat, a traditional gondhal programme by Ramdas Dhumal, a programme based on classical dance by Vikrant Vaikos by Kalashri Academy, a programme of 'Saptaswara Navratri' by Swarsangini Group will be held.

Aarti will be performed by dignitaries every morning and evening at 7.30. On Wednesday. On October 5, Dussehra will be celebrated by a procession. On October 9, Kojagiri Purnima will conclude with Maha Aarti and distribution of Mahaprasad at 12 pm. Programmes have been planned under the guidance of trust president Satish Vaidya.