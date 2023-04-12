Reorganising Phule's thoughts need of hour

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: “Mahatma Jyotiba Phule's thoughts on agriculture, education and society are timeless. It is necessary to reorganise them in the backdrop of today’s change,” said Akshay Bhaurao Raut, a prominent scholar.

He was speaking at a lecture on ‘Thoughts of Mahatma Phule in Social Reformation’ organised at the university on Wednesday as part of the birth anniversaries celebration of Mahatma Phule and Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar.

Registrar Dr Bhagwan Sakhle presided over it. Coordinator Dr Umakant Rathod, Dean Dr Chetna Sonkamble, Dr Shankar Ambhore, Sunil Magre, Dr Purshottam Deshmukh, Dr Anand Deshmukh and Dr Mustajeeb Khan were present.

Dr Bhagwan Sakhle said that the commercialisation of education, anti-farmer laws and caste reality in today’s Maharashtra are against the thoughts of Phule. He said that the legacy of Phule should be taken ahead. Dr Pratibha Jadhav narrated the story ‘Savitri Tu Hotis.’ The ‘Bhim Geet’ programme will be held on the eve of Dr Ambedkar Jayanti on the campus.