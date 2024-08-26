Repair of broken water pipeline starts on 3rd day

The MJP has installed a 900 mm diameter water pipeline. Occasionally, the joints of the pipeline come loose. On Saturday (August 23), at 9 am, a joint became loose, causing disruption in the water supply to the Pharola water treatment plant (WTP).

The information about the pipeline burst was immediately communicated to the MJP officials. Due to the ongoing rain, it was not possible to start the repairs on Saturday, and an assurance was given to carry out the repairs the next day. Although it did not rain on Sunday, the repairs were still not carried out. The repair work began on Monday at 11 am. There was a lot of water accumulated at the location where the joint broke. Water was pumped out, and the sludge was moved aside using a JCB. It was extremely difficult to realign the pipeline at the joint location. Therefore, a decision was made to provide cement concrete support around the joint. Repair work continued until late evening. The pipeline will be inspected either at night or the next morning, and water supply will be resumed. Due to the risk of the joint coming loose again because of pressure, water extraction will begin only after the cement concrete has been set.