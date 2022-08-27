Repair work of Aurangabad-Solapur old highway begins

Aurangabad, Aug 27:

Due to the deplorable condition of the old national highway from Aurangabad to Solapur, the State employment guarantee scheme and horticulture minister Sandeepan Bhumare had requested union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari to repair the road on priority. Accordingly, the repair work of this road began from August 23.

The new four-lane Dhule-Solapur national highway is mostly used by motorists. Although this highway passes through various villages and cities, the old national highway is used by villagers of Adul, Pachod and several other villages on a large scale. But the dilapidated condition of this road had become a headache for these villagers. The national highway authority had neglected the repair of the old highway. The large potholes were causing accidents and mishaps. Therefore, the villagers of this area had met Bhumare and demanded to follow up with the union minister Gadkari for the repair of this road. Accordingly, Bhumare had requested Gadkari to repair this road by meeting him in Mumbai and Delhi. Gadkari had assured that the work of this road will be approved during his visit to Aurangabad. Accordingly, this work was approved a few days ago and the actual work has also started. Therefore, the villagers of this area have been relieved.