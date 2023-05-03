Repercussions of Bandgar's case in Mgmt Council meeting

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The repercussions of the sexual harassment of a girl student done by Ashok Bandgar, an assistant professor of the Dramatics Department, were seen in a Management Council meeting held in Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University on Wednesday.

It may be noted that a case was registered with Begumpura Police Station against Ashok Bandgar for sexually harassing a girl student. He was suspended a few days ago and a clarification was sought from him by May 5. The administration said that stern action would be taken against him on receiving the clarification. The decision to implement preventive measures to put a check on such types of incidents in the university and affiliated colleges was taken in the meeting.

The administration informed the members that a workshop on the university level will be organised for the members and office-bearers of Vishakha Samitis and Grievance Redressal Committees soon. Today was the first meeting after the Management Council elections. Vice-chancellor Dr Pramod Yeole chaired it.

The academic calendar is not fixed. So, it is not certain when the examination will be conducted and the result will be announced. A decision to announce the academic calendar before the commencement of an academic year was taken in the meeting.0

Box

Adding ‘Bharat Ratna’ to Bamu

The issue of adding Bharat Ratna to Bamu's name came up for the discussions. The members were informed that a resolution for this purpose was already adopted in 2020. A decision was taken to send a proposal to the State Government for adding Bharat Ratna to Bamu. Pro-VC Dr Shyam Shirsath, registrar Dr Bhagwan Sakhle, Ankush Kadam, Gajanan Sanap, Dutta Bhange, Principal Bharat Khandare, Yogita Hake, Basavraj Mangrule were present.