Repercussions seen in Bamu over resignation of Dr Anand

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The repercussions of the resignation tendered by Dr Anand Wagh, the incharge director of Lifelong Learning and Extension Services Department of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (Bamu) were seen on Wednesday.

It may be noted Dr Anand Wagh submitted his resignation on Tuesday alleging that he was pressurised and abused by chancellor-nominated Mangement Council member Dr Gajanan Sanap.

Different unions of teachers, Seantors and students on Wednesday sent a memorandum to the Governor through the vice chancellor demanding to cancel the membership of Dr Sanap for pressurising Dr Anand Wagh to resign from the post.

In the memorandum, it was stated that teachers, officers and staff were frightened by Dr Sanap's behaviours.

“It is a serious matter when the Governor nominated member is misusing the position and threatening university staffers. Earlier too, he had threatened to a lady professor. But, no one dares to lodge a complaint against him fearing job loss. The behaviour of the governor-nominated member is a disgrace to the higher education sector. Therefore, his membership should be cancelled immediately,” it was mentioned in the memorandum. Dr Rajesh Karpe, Principal Dr Shankar Ambhore, Dr Dilip Birute, Dr Bappa Mhaske, Dr Shafi Shiakh and others signed the memorandum.

Meanwhile, Republic Vidyarthi Sena also submitted a memorandum to the Governor stating that the behaviour of Dr Sanap is maligning the image of the university.

“He was interfering in the university administration since his appointment. His membership should be cancelled,” it was said in the memorandum which was signed its Marathwada chief Sachin Nikam and others.