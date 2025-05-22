Replicas of Ellora-Ajanta Caves to adorn railway station

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

Rajya Sabha MP, Dr Bhagwat Karad, has suggested to railway architects and authorities that the design of the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar railway station building should be modified to reflect the replicas of the world-famous Ellora and Ajanta Caves.

Currently, the design of the railway station building includes some elements inspired by the Ajanta-Ellora Caves. Earlier, the entrance of the older station building had artistic designs based on these cave temples. However, during the construction of the new building, this cultural representation was overlooked. On May 21, Lokmat published a detailed report highlighting this issue, which prompted Dr. Karad to take action.

Following this, the MP interacted with railway architects and officials, recommending that the new design be revised to incorporate elements that visually represent the heritage of Ajanta and Ellora.

Replica to be featured in new design

Dr Karad said, “ The new railway station building will feature depictions of Ajanta and Ellora Caves. I have spoken to the railway architects in this regard and have advised design changes. These changes will be implemented accordingly."