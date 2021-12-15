Report not received by the committee

Aurangabad, Dec 15:

The department of higher and technical education has sent a letter to the registrar along with the report of the committee formed regarding the financial irregularities in the affiliation fees and sale and purchases made by the Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University. However, the report of the Dr RS Dhamanaskar committee has not been received by the university. After receiving the report, we will take necessary actions as stated by the committee, said vice chancellor Dr Pramod Yeole.