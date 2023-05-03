Report of objections & suggestions about renaming sent to Govt

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The divisional administration has sent the collective report of suggestions and objections filed in support and against of renaming of two cities. The Government announced the renaming of Aurangabad as Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar and Osmanabad as ‘Dharashiv in February this year. It invited objections and suggestions over the renaming of the cities by March 27. More than 7.4 lakh objections and suggestions were filed with the office of the divisional commissioner. Of them, 2.73 lakh received director, 2.69 lakh by post and 4,364 through online. Their entries were taken on the records. The administration appointed 50 employees to upload the data of 7.4 lakh forms. It took one and half months to take entries of the name of the applicant, his/her address, mobile number and objection/suggestion. The employees worked transparently while sorting the objections.

According to sources, a collective report was sent to the Government on Wednesday on the completion of the document entries. More than 3.91 lakh suggestions were filed in support of cities renaming. Now, all eyes are towards the what decision is taken by the Government.