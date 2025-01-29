Republic Day celebrated at Motiwala School

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Amanullah Motiwala School celebrated Republic Day with great enthusiasm. Headmaster (high school) Khan Jameel Ahmed unfurled tricolour. Students presented patriotic songs and delivered speeches. Prizes and certificates were distributed among the winners and participants of various competitions. Headmistress (primary) Wasiunnisa Siddiqui was the chief guest. Jabeen Sultana was the convener.

Teaching and non-teaching staff was present.