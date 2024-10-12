Research of Dr Pathan's literature imp for classic language status to Marathi

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: "Researcher of the Marathi Department Dr Y M Pathan's literature was important in getting Marathi language a classic language,” said Dr Anand Ubale, the former member of Abhijat Marathi Bhasha Samiti.

He was speaking in ‘Vachan Prerna Din’ organised by the Department of Marathi Language and Literature of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (Bamu) on Friday.

Anand Ubale was felicitated during the programme. Expressing his displeasure, Dr Ubale said that nobody asked him about what was presented in the report to get the status of the Classical Langauge to Marathi.

He said that our society had great apathy for language. He also mentioned that the book ‘Marathwadyatil Shilalekh’ written by Dr Pathan was important for getting the status of Classical Language to Marathi.

Poet Sunil Ubale was present as the chief guest for the programme. Sunil Ubale interacted freely with the students.

Marathi Department head Dr Dasu Vaidya made an introductory speech. Swati Gaikwad conducted the proceedings of the programme while Vishakha Bhagat proposed a vote thanks.