Researchers take out morcha in Bamu

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Hundreds of Ph D researchers took out a morcha in Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada Univeristy on Monday against the regular biometric attendance.

It may be noted that the administration made biometric attendance of full-time Ph D researchers compulsory at the university research centres a year ago.

The same rule was implemented for the research centres at the colleges a few days ago. Hundreds of students under the leadership of Samyak Vidyarthi Andolan took out a morcha from Bamu entrance to the administrative building, demanding to withdraw the decision of compulsory biometric attendance at the centre.

A delegation of the agitators submitted a memorandum to the pro-vice chancellor today stating that they are unable to do their research for daily twice biometric attendance. They also demanded that the recruitment process should be completed immediately and provide them required equipment, computers and internet in the library for research. Dr Prakash Ingle, Nitin Fande, Parmeshwar Mane and others were present.