Resident doctors on strike demanding counseling for NEET PG

Essential services will be closed if demands are not met

Aurangabad, Jan 1:

Resident doctors of the Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) on Saturday went on a strike demanding speedy implementation of NEET PG counseling process. The Maharashtra Association of Resident Doctors (MARD) has warned that essential services will be shut down if demand is ignored.

Resident doctors gathered in front of the OPD building and raised slogans. Since it was a Saturday and some resident doctors were working in the morning, the patient service was not much affected. However, there are fears that if the strike continues on Monday, OPD patient services will be disrupted. The GMCH administration has planned to keep the OPD in order with the help of professors, associates and assistant professors. As there are no first year resident doctors in the hospital, the work stress on the resident doctors is increasing. The possibility of omicron and a third wave is also being speculated. Therefore, the process should be completed soon, Mard demanded.

No resident doctors in 2024

The result of not having NEET PG counseling process will be seen in 2024. No resident doctor will step out from the GMCH at that time, said MARD members.

Give post of houseman

We are currently protesting in front of the OPD. However, if demand is ignored, even essential services will be shut down. The post of houseman should be given to those who have completed MBBS and have not been admitted till the process of counseling, said Dr Rishikesh Fadnis, vice president, Mard.