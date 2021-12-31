Resident doctors strike at GMCH begins today

Aurangabad, Dec 31:

The resident doctors in Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) has decided to participate in the state-level strike called by Maharashtra Association of Resident Doctors beginning from Saturday. Hence, the resident doctors in GMCH will not be available for medical services except for emergency services, mentioned MARD president Akashay Kshirsagar in a letter to acting dean Dr Kailas Zine on Friday.

MARD has called a strike to press various demands including the delayed admission process of the resident doctors, work load and stress and other demands.

Dr Zine said, the strike of resident doctors will begin on Saturday and directives have been issued to the concerned departments to make necessary arrangements so that the medical service should not hamper.