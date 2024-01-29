Resident of Pune dies in Sillod

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

A pedestrian died on the spot after a speeding unidentified vehicle hit him while he was crossing the road in front of a petrol pump, situated on Sillod bypass, on Monday at 5 pm. The name of the deceased is Shahbaaz Khan (a resident of Pune).

Khan was in Sillod in connection with his work. It so happened that his car sustained a technical snag. Hence he parked the car in front of a garage (across the road) and was crossing the road to visit the garage and speak to its owner. While attempting to cross the road, the speeding unidentified vehicle passing by dashed him. Khan died on the spot. The vehicle-driver fled away with the vehicle from the spot after the accident. Meanwhile, the post-mortem of Khan was conducted in the sub-district hospital at Sillod. On the complaint of the medical officer, the process of registering the complaint was underway by police till late in the evening.