Residents agitate against CSMC

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Jan Jagran Samiti staged demonstrations against Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation (CSMC) due to the apathy towards the pothole-filled Roshan Gate to Champa Chowk and other roads. The agitators registered their anger by putting flowers in the potholes.

The roads between Roshan Gate to Katkat Gate, Katkat Gate to Pir Gaib Dargah, Kamar Ekbal Road Chelipura to Shahbazar, and others are in bad condition. The residents in these areas are facing severe inconvenience due to the potholes on the road. CSMC has taken no action despite several reminders, said the samiti chairman Mohsin Ahmed.

Former corporator Shaikh Munaf, Fazal Ullah Khan Siddique, Naim Sultana, Salma Bano, Abeda Begum, Hafiza Qadri, and others were present.