Residents demand to start traffic signal at Akashwani Chowk

Jawaharnagar Residents Kruti Samiti on Monday demanded that the barricades at the Akashwani Chowk should be removed and the traffic signals should be operated again. The residents agitated and shouted slogans that the accident victims should get justice.

Presently, only one-way traffic is permitted on both sides of Jalna Road at Akashwani Chowk. The vehicles coming from Kranti Chowk cannot take a turn to go to Trimurti Chowk and had to go to Seven Hills and then have to take a U-turn. The residents demanded that they have to face severe inconvenience as the road divider is closed by barricades. Moreover, small and big accidents occur frequently here. Hence, the barricades should be removed and the signals should be started.

They threatened that they will initiate severe agitation if the demands are not met. As the vehicles are moving speedily on both sides, the residents face severe danger while crossing the road.

A strict police bandobast was imposed at the Chowk.

