Residents of Waluj wandering in search of water

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Residents of Waluj areas have to wander here and there for water as the supply system collapsed.

In view of the water shortage, Gram Panchayat members wrote a letter to Garware Company to supply water through the tanker. The population of Waluj is nearly 50,000.

Water was supplied to the village through Gram Panchayat from MIDC and public wells. However, water is becoming insufficient compared to the strength of the population. The water supply system was collapsed and the village is receiving water after eight to ten days.

The residents specifically women have to tread here and there for water with poor supply arrangements. Many of them have to purchase jars water. The residents of the area have to spend Rs 400 to Rs 500 for a tanker. The residents made a demand with Gram Panchayat (GP) for regular water supply.

The construction work of a new water tank near the office of GP is going on at a snail’s pace. MIDC is supplying sufficient water but Gram Panchayat lacks storage arrangement. The residents expressed anger over GP as they have to face water scarcity in the current summer.

Deputy chairman of Agriculture Produce Market Committee Sachin Kakde, Sarpanch Saeeda Pathan, Deputy Sarpanch Yogesh Argade, members Rahul Bhalerao, Nadeem Jhumbera and others submitted a proposal with Garware Company for water supply through tankers from Corporation Social Responsibility (CSR) fund.